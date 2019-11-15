Xbox One S Drops to $150 for Black Friday, Flash Sale on Gears 5, NBA 2K20, More on Now

Microsoft will be dropping below the long-held $200 price point for a new Xbox One this holiday season. That's right, Microsoft has revealed they’ll be slashing the price of Xbox One bundles by as much as $150 this holiday -- his means you’ll b able to grab an Xbox One X for $350, a standard Xbox One S for $200, and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $150. Microsoft will also be offering $20 discounts on controllers and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $1! These deals will be available via most major retailers from November 24 until December 2.

Just can’t wait to grab some sweet deals? Well, the Microsoft Store is currently running a flash sale for today (November 15) only. Grab deals on top games like Borderlands 3, NBA 2K20, Gears 5, and more! Check out a selection of deals, below.

As you can see, most of the stuff on sale are Deluxe/Gold editions, so a lot of deals are better than they look at first glance. For instance, you’re getting $60 off on Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition and a hefty $70 off on The Division 2 Gold Edition. Again, these deals are only available until the end of the day, so move fast if you see something you like!