PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Have Very Similar Hardware, But Jump in Features Is “Exponential”, Tequila Works CEO Says; DualSense Controller Discussed

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will represent an exponential jump in hardware features compared to the current generation, according to Tequila Works CEO.

Speaking with Spanish website Meristation, Raúl Rubio commented on the next-generation consoles' hardware, highlighting how the two have very similar hardware, but the difference in hardware features compared to the current-gen will be massive. Everything, from CPU, GPU, speeds is really impressive, and the consoles will last for many years.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Has Been in the Works Since 2014; Game Will Feature a Huge Map at Launch – Rumor

In the same interview, Raúl Rubio talked extensively about the PlayStation 5 controller, DualSense, saying that it features a smart application of technologies like Haptic Feedback, which could make the gaming experience feel more "sensory". According to Rubio, having biometric data, for example, will allow the experience to be tailored to the player's current state, and even go further with features like fingerprint recognition and special vibration simulation that will allow players to feel what is happening on the screen.

All these features will make the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller exponentially better, according to Raúl Rubio, as preference will no longer be just about ergonomics and ease of use. He highlights how Sony has been more daring with the controller than Microsoft, as the Xbox Series X controller will be an evolution of the previous controllers, which he feels are great as traditional controllers, but not exactly game-changing.

Raúl Rubio also talked about the Create button which will take the place of the DualShock 4's Share button, saying that the new button will allow the sharing process to be a little more active.

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X will be released later this year. We will keep you updated on the two next-gen consoles by Sony and Microsoft as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.