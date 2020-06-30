PlayStation 5 Upgrades Will Be Available For Used Games As Well; No Comment On Full PlayStation Backward Compatibility

The free PlayStation 5 upgrades for current-gen games will be available even for used games, Sony confirmed today.

Speaking with Japanese website GameSpark, a Sony representative confirmed that used games will be eligible for PlayStation 5 upgrades. The rep, however, could not confirm if the PlayStation 4 disc will be required to run the upgraded version like it was for the PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4 upgrades.

GameSpark also asked Sony about PlayStation 5 backward compatibility, but nothing substantially new has been revealed. Interestingly enough, the Sony rep refused to comment on full PlayStation backward compatibility for the PlayStation 5. A rumor that has been circulating online since last October suggested that all PlayStation titles will natively play on the new console, so Sony not outright denying the possibility may hint that something is brewing on this front.

Despite lacking a unified upgrade program, several publishers will offer free PlayStation 5 upgrades. Existing PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Destiny players will be able to get a next-gen upgrade for free, and so will those purchasing Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

PlayStation 5 backward compatibility has yet to be detailed in full. A few months back, Sony confirmed that the vast majority of PlayStation 4 games will be playable on the new console.

In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!

