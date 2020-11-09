PlayStation 5 New Video Analysis Goes Over Thermals, HDMI 2.1 and Power Consumption

A new PlayStation 5 video analysis has been shared online, going over thermals, power consumption, and more.

The new analysis, which has been shared by Digital Foundry, also goes over HDMI 2.1 features, which are judged as lackluster. The video is a very good watch for those who really want to learn everything there is to know about the console ahead of its launch in two days.

Our own Kai also took a very good look at the PlayStation 5, highlighting the many features of the console and of the DualSense controller in his review. Between the Sony console and the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 is the one that feels like a true step into the next-generation of consoles.

Sony's entry into the next-generation console war is the one that feels like a proper next-gen system. Rather than simply expanding on the existing libraries, Sony has established themselves as the console that's going to bring gamers into a new era. The software and UI are both early on in their implementation, but it's the combination of Sony's new Tempest AudioTech, titles that can take advantage of the SSD, and the DualSense controller that truly make this console stand out among the rest.

The PlayStation 5 launches in North America this week, on November 12th, and on November 19th in the rest of the world. As confirmed by Sony last week, no unit will be available for purchase in stores, and all orders will have to be placed online. This has been decided to keep players and staff safe during the current pandemic.