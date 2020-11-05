PlayStation 5 Launch-Day Sales Will Be Online-Only, Sony Confirms

PlayStation 5 launch-day sales will be conducted online in all regions, Sony confirmed today.

With a new post on the Official PlayStation Blog, SIE Content Communications Senior Director Sid Shuman confirmed that no units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day. This has been decided to keep gamers, retailers, and staff safe. Earlier today, Shuhei Yoshida confirmed that no PlayStation 5 units would be sold in stores in Japan, so the latest announcement isn't particularly shocking.

n the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners.

No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.

Gamers who have pre-ordered for pick-up at their local retailer should still be able to do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols.