PlayStation 5 System Software Update 22.02-06.50.00 Adds DualSense Edge Support, Improves System Performance

A new PlayStation 5 system software update has gone live today worldwide, expanding the console's functionality and improving its performance, as usual, in unspecified ways.

As confirmed by the update notes, the 22.02-06-50.00 update not only improves system performance but also adds support for the DualSense Edge controller, the new PS5 premium controller that is releasing in North America and Europe later this month.

It has been a while since the last major PlayStation 5 system software update. The 22.02-06.00.00 update was launched back in September, adding, among other things, 1440p support, changes to Game Base, custom gamelists, and more.

1440p HDMI Video Output The PlayStation 5 22.02-06.00.00 update introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs. If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display. Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output. You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.



Gamelists In your PlayStation 5 Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier. To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it. You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.



The new PlayStation 5 system software update can be downloaded straight from the console. It can also be downloaded directly from the console's official website.