PlayStation 5 System Software Update 20.02-02.30 Brings Improved System Performance
A new PlayStation 5 system software update is now live worldwide.
The 20.02-02.30 update, which is 868.1 MB big, introduces the usual unspecified system performance improvements. Sadly, the update notes do not provide any detail on these improvements.
The new PlayStation 5 system software update is accompanied by a DualSense controller software update. Just like for the new console's system software update, we do not know what this update does specifically.
The PlayStation 5 system software update 20.20-02.30 is the second system software update released for Sony's new console so far. The previous update, update 20.02-02.25.00, also introduced unspecified system performance improvements.
The PlayStation 5 console released last month worldwide. The Sony console is the one that truly feels like a proper next-gen system thanks to innovations like the Tempest AudioTech and the DualSense controller, as highlighted by Kai in his review.
Sony's entry into the next-generation console war is the one that feels like a proper next-gen system. Rather than simply expanding on the existing libraries, Sony has established themselves as the console that's going to bring gamers into a new era. The software and UI are both early on in their implementation, but it's the combination of Sony's new Tempest AudioTech, titles that can take advantage of the SSD, and the DualSense controller that truly make this console stand out among the rest.
The PlayStation 5 is now available worldwide.
- Experience lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games
- Lightning Speed - Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do
- Stunning Games - marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features
- Breathtaking Immersion - discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology
Products mentioned in this post
USD 69.96
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter