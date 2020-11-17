New PS5 System Update 20.02-02.25.00 Is Being Rolled Out by Sony; Weighs in at 886MB
A new PS5 System update is currently being rolled out ahead of the console’s European launch.
The new firmware update for Sony’s console clocks in at 886MB and updates the PS5 system software to version 20.02-02.25.00. Release notes haven’t been shared yet and the console doesn’t seem to mention what has changed after applying the update. On Reddit and the ResetEra forums, however, users are reporting that the new system update improves system performance.
PS5 Firmware Update 20.02-02.25.00
Version: 20.02-02.25.00 This system software update improves system performance.
At the moment of writing, we’re unsure what this new system update actually does for PS5 owners. Let’s hope that it addresses some of the reported crashing and bricking issues when using external storage drives and rest the console's rest mode. Interesting to note that as of today's update, the PS5 firmware has now seemingly moved from version 02.20 to 02.25.
We’ll update once we learn more.
Sony launched the PS5 last week in the US, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. The next-gen console will release in the rest of the world this Thursday. Be sure to read up on our very own PS5 hardware review right here. Down below you'll find a short part of our review.
Sony's entry into the next-generation console war is the one that feels like a proper next-gen system. Rather than simply expanding on the existing libraries, Sony has established themselves as the console that's going to bring gamers into a new era. The software and UI are both early on in their implementation, but it's the combination of Sony's new Tempest AudioTech, titles that can take advantage of the SSD, and the DualSense controller that truly make this console stand out among the rest.
