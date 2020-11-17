A new PS5 System update is currently being rolled out ahead of the console’s European launch.

The new firmware update for Sony’s console clocks in at 886MB and updates the PS5 system software to version 20.02-02.25.00. Release notes haven’t been shared yet and the console doesn’t seem to mention what has changed after applying the update. On Reddit and the ResetEra forums, however, users are reporting that the new system update improves system performance.

PS5 Firmware Update 20.02-02.25.00

At the moment of writing, we’re unsure what this new system update actually does for PS5 owners. Let’s hope that it addresses some of the reported crashing and bricking issues when using external storage drives and rest the console's rest mode. Interesting to note that as of today's update, the PS5 firmware has now seemingly moved from version 02.20 to 02.25.

Sony launched the PS5 last week in the US, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. The next-gen console will release in the rest of the world this Thursday.