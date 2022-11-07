PlayStation 5 Slim Rumored to Release in Q3 2023

The PlayStation 5 is a chunky model; that much is clear. It's a massive behemoth of a console that can be quite bothersome to place in some setups. While the community has managed to create its own compact version of the console, we have yet to see something more official regarding a Slim model for the console.

However, today might be when this narrative shifts as a new report suggests that the PlayStation 5 slim might be a reality. Not only that, the model will be available as early as the third quarter of 2023's Fiscal Year. This upcoming console version will bring a new design that will reduce its size substantially and, in turn, make it more lightweight.

According to sources from The Leak, this new “slim” version of the PlayStation 5 uses a die-shrink treatment that reduces the size of the console. The new console also uses less voltage and therefore will run cooler. Of course, this also means that it will become less heavy as the size of its components will be reduced.

Additional information from the sources also states that Sony is also working on not having a stand when the console lies down. This change might indicate that the aesthetics-only flaps could be modified or removed. The focus for the company is to reduce the PS5 size and weight to bring down shipping and production costs.

Now, some of our readers might remember that we talked about a PlayStation 5 model that would introduce a detachable disc drive. With the information from The Leak in mind, we can infer this accessory can play a big part in the redesign of the console. Now, whether or not the accessory will be an exclusive part of this new model or something you can attach to the currently available Digital version of the PlayStation 5 is yet to be seen.

For now, we can rest assured that users with not much room to maneuver in their gaming setups might be able to fit a PlayStation 5 sooner than later.