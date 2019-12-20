The Last of Us Part II Co-Game Director Hints At PlayStation 5 Complete Removal Of Loading Screens

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles will reduce load times considerably, and it seems like some PlayStation 5 games, if not all, will do away with loading screens entirely.

On his Twitter profile, The Last of Us Part II co-game director Kurt Margenau commented on load screens, sarcastically asking what load screens people are talking about, hinting at the fact that, at least Naughty Dog games, will not have them in future games.

What’s a loading screen? — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) December 19, 2019

We have known for some time that the PlayStation 5 console will have extremely fast load times. Back in May, Sony showcased the new console's load times by showing Marvel Spider-Man by Insomniac loading in 0.8 seconds, as opposed to the 8.10 seconds needed to load the game on PlayStation 4 Pro.

There is still a lot we do not know about the PlayStation 5 specs. Earlier this year, it's been confirmed that the CPU will be based on the third generation of AMD's Ryzen Line. The PlayStation 5 GPU is also going to support ray tracing.

The CPU is based on the third generation of AMD’s Ryzen line and contains eight cores of the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. The GPU, a custom variant of Radeon’s Navi family, will support ray tracing, a technique that models the travel of light to simulate complex interactions in 3D environments.

The two consoles are being said to be pretty much even in terms of power, but a recent report suggests that the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X in terms of game performance. The gap, however, is expected to be closed in the future.

Right now, game performance is better on PS5. I believe that is probably because PS5 development hardware and software are in a more advanced state. I fully expect Scarlett to close that gap once they ship more mature dev kits and software. It must be said, since software, not hardware, is a traditional Microsoft area of expertise, it's very possible that they could ultimately deliver more advanced DirectX development software, in the end, allowing games to run better on Scarlett even if the hardware is less capable.

The PlayStation 5 launches next year worldwide. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on the matter, so stay tuned for all the latest news.