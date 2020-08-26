PlayStation 5 Pre-Order Registration Page Is Now Live On The Official Website

PlayStation 5 pre-orders seem to be close to opening, as a new pre-order registration page has gone live today on the Official PlayStation website.

The registration page gives players the opportunity to be one of the first to pre-order the next-gen console directly from Sony. The registration process is currently only available in the United States as of now.

There will be a limited quantity of PlayStation 5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation. Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast.

Accompanying the new page is a brand new FAQ that details the PlayStation 5 pre-order process. The FAQ confirms that it will only be possible to pre-order a single console per PSN ID, which is not unexpected, as this was already known since last month.

If I receive an invitation, am I guaranteed to be able to pre-order a PlayStation 5 console? No. Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction: 1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras PS5 console pre-order reservations will be first come first serve. Can I reserve more than one PlayStation 5 console pre-order? Due to limited quantities and high demand, we will be limiting PS5 console pre-order reservations to 1 per PSN ID.

The PlayStation 5 console releases later this year worldwide.