PlayStation 5 Will Be Seen As “One of the Most Revolutionary” Home Consoles Within a Year, Ready at Dawn CTO Says

The PlayStation 5 specs may not be on the same level of the Xbox Series X specs, but more and more developers are praising the next-gen Sony console.

Earlier today, Andrea Pessino, Ready at Dawn CTO, said on his Twitter profile that, within one year, gamers will "fully appreciate that the PlayStation 5 is one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed".

Dollar bet: within a year from its launch gamers will fully appreciate that the PlayStation 5 is one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed, and will feel silly for having spent energy arguing about "teraflops" and other similarly misunderstood specs. 😘 — Andrea Pessino (@AndreaPessino) March 19, 2020

Following his first tweet, Andrea Pessino clarified his opinion regarding the new hardware, as he was not looking to start a console war debate. He stated that focusing on raw specs prevents players from seeing the bigger picture, as many smart decisions made with the PlayStation 5 allow developers to design games in new ways.

A console is more than a sum of specs - of course incremental hardware improvements are important, but abstractions, APIs, integration, and most of all *architecture* are even more so. That's where the biggest innovations are to come in this age of diminishing returns.

... — Andrea Pessino (@AndreaPessino) March 19, 2020

Which is why focusing on metrics is missing the big picture. I am excited about the PS5 because I think many smart decisions were made that will enable devs to design in new ways, *especially* for expansive games. I was not making a comparison, just sharing my optimism. ❤️ — Andrea Pessino (@AndreaPessino) March 19, 2020

As already mentioned, several developers are praising the PlayStation 5. Earlier today, we reported how the console's SSD will improve rendering, according to Naughty Dog former technical art director Andrew Maximov.

So the ability to load in the highest resolution version of any asset just in front of you and drop it immediately as you turn around means that every tree can have 3d bark and moss and ants marching on it just when needed, without blowing up the budget. It's going to be great.

Speaking of the PlayStation 5 SSD, players will be able to swap it with another but it will need to match the speed of the original drive.

We will be supporting certain M.2 SSDs. These are internal drives that you can get on the open market and install in a bay in the PlayStation 5. They connect through the custom I/O unit just like our SSD does, so they can take full advantage of the decompression, I/O coprocessors and all the other features. Here's the catch, though: that commercial drive has to be at least as fast as ours. Games that rely on the speed of our SSD need to work flawlessly with any M.2 drive. No PCIe 3.0 drive can hit the required speed of 5.5GB/s, as they are capped at 3.5GB/s. However, the first PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives have now hit the market, and we're seeing 4 to 5GB/s speeds. By year's end, I expect there will be drives hitting 7GB/s.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.