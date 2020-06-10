PlayStation 5 Listing Appears On Amazon, Alongside Listings For Konami, Rockstar Games And Bethesda Unannounced Games

New PlayStation 5 related listings have emerged on Amazon today, providing some hints on the announcements that may come during tomorrow's digital showcase events.

As spotted by Wario64, a PlayStation 5 2 TB placeholder listing briefly appeared on Amazon UK, with a £599.99 price. Someone was also apparently able to order it. Price, however, is likely not final, as a 1TB listing also surfaced on Amazon at the same price.

Mahler: XSX Will Render 3rd-Party Games at 4K More Consistently and/or With Better Framerates While PS5 Will Load Them Faster

PlayStation 5 2TB placeholder listing on Amazon UK says it's £599.99. No link posted to Amazon but someone was able to order it apparently https://t.co/f7QUdXsdGu pic.twitter.com/1SEEInbeHP — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2020

PS5 1TB was also listed at £599.99 too, apparently pic.twitter.com/gFLOxvwNll — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2020

Listings for three unannounced PlayStation 5 games from Konami, Take-Two, and Koch media also appeared on Amazon today, as spotted by Nibellion. With rumors of a new Silent Hill game being in development for the console, this could mean that the game may be revealed during tomorrow's digital event.

Amazon UK has 3 placeholder listings for some PS5 games Konami

Take Two

Koch Mediahttps://t.co/nhkTWssbDr pic.twitter.com/2uM5e4KCO9 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 10, 2020

More PlayStation 5 games from Bethesda, Rockstar Games, and Bandai Namco have also been briefly listed on Amazon.

PlayStation 5 Former Principal Software Engineer Suggests Next-Gen Games Frame Rate Could Be Constrained By HDR and TVs

Some more PS5 games found on Amazon UK, including Rockstar Games, Namco Bandai and Bethesda (Keep in mind they have already been delisted)https://t.co/nErOyhrKu2 pic.twitter.com/vagBtTfmj6 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 10, 2020

Tomorrow, we will finally get a first look at the games currently in development for PlayStation 5. The event will be around one hour long and it will mark the beginning of a series of PS5 focused events that will provide new information on the console and its games.

This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide.