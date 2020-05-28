The PlayStation 5 Hardware Will Possibly Be Shown Before The End Of June 3rd; SIE Wanted To Make Presentations Earlier This Year – Rumor

The PlayStation 5 hardware has yet to be shown, but there is the possibility that it will finally be shown even before the reveal event.

During the latest Games Daily podcast from Kinda Funny Games, Jeff Grubb, who has proven to be extremely reliable these past few weeks, revealed that the console's final design is probably getting revealed before the reveal event, possibly with a Wired article out of nowhere, like what happened last year. While the timing is still uncertain, he feels confident that Sony will not push the hardware reveal past June 3rd.

In the podcast, Alanah Pearce also revealed some interesting new information on why it is taking so long to see more of the PlayStation 5 and the games currently in development. Apparently, SIE wanted to make presentations earlier this year, but Sony executives refused, as they wanted the console to be revealed with the most professional presentation possible. Which makes a lot of sense, considering how an underwhelming presentation like the Xbox Series X May presentation can damage perception.

The long-anticipated PlayStation 5 reveal event is apparently happening on June 3rd. The event will be focusing on games running on the console, and it seems like not all of the console's most important details will be revealed during it, as Sony is planning to hold other presentations in the following weeks.

The virtual event could be held on June 3, though some people also cautioned that plans have been in flux and that the date may change. Other PlayStation 5 events may follow in the coming weeks and months, and Sony is not expected to reveal every essential detail on the console during its first presentation.

The PlayStation 5 console launches this Holiday season worldwide. We will keep you updated on it as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.