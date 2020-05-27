PlayStation 5 Digital Showcase Event To Be Held Next Week; Not All “Essential Details” Will Be Revealed During The Presentation – Rumor

The long-rumored PlayStation 5 digital showcase event is reportedly happening as early as next week, but not everything important regarding the console will be revealed during the presentation.

As reported by Bloomberg, the rumored PlayStation 5 digital showcase event is indeed happening next week, possibly on June 3rd. The date, however, is not yet set in stone, and things may change at the last minute. Additionally, this first presentation is apparently not going to reveal all of the console's essential details, which are going to be revealed during other presentations that will be held in the following weeks and months.

The fact that something is indeed brewing in Sony's camp was suggested by yesterday's PlayStation 5 official website update, which hadn't been updated since the Road to PS5 talk. Not much has been added to the website with yesterday's update, but we should expect another update next week if the rumored digital event is indeed happening.

Lightning speed Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do. Stunning games Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features. Breathtaking immersion Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the next-generation Sony console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.