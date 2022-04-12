PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Windows and Mac Firmware Updater App May Be Coming Soon

A PlayStation 5 DualSense controller firmware updater app may be coming soon to PC and Mac, according to a recent discovery.

Reddit user Kgarvey discovered a cached End User License Agreement for this firmware updater on the PlayStation official website, which, unfortunately, doesn't reveal much about the app, other than the fact that it is coming.

FIRMWARE UPDATER FOR DUALSENSE WIRELESS CONTROLLER END USER LICENCE AGREEMENT (Version 1.0) 2022-04 PLEASE READ THIS FIRMWARE UPDATER FOR DUALSENSE WIRELESS CONTROLLER END USER LICENCE AGREEMENT ("AGREEMENT") CAREFULLY TO UNDERSTAND YOUR RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS. THIS AGREEMENT IS BETWEEN YOU AND SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("SIE"). ACCESS TO OR USE OF THE APPLICATION SOFTWARE, INCLUDING ANY CONTROLLER DEVICE SOFTWARE, ("APPLICATION SOFTWARE") DISTRIBUTED BY SIE FOR USE ON THE DEVICE (DEFINED BELOW) IS EXPRESSLY CONDITIONED UPON YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THIS AGREEMENT’S TERMS. BY USING THE APPLICATION SOFTWARE, YOU REPRESENT THAT YOU ARE CAPABLE OF ENTERING INTO A CONTRACT UNDER THE LAWS OF YOUR JURISDICTION AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THIS AGREEMENT’S TERMS.

The release of a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller firmware upgrader app may hint at better DualSense support for PC games. As of now, multiple titles do support the DualSense unique features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but only when wired, so hopefully they will become available via Bluetooth as well in the future.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller launched together with the console back in November 2020, and a new version of the controller has since been released, featuring stronger springs for triggers that should make them harder to break, compared to the original version of the controller.

