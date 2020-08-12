PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller New Pictures Shared Online; Battery Capacity and More Revealed

New pictures and details emerged online today for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, thanks to a Twitter user who works for a company that designs accessories for console manufacturers.

Galaxy666 shared today some brand new images of the DualSense controller, confirming that its battery will have a capacity of 1560mA, higher than the DualShock 4 battery capacity.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

Galaxy 666 also talked about how the PlayStation 5 controller feels, saying that players will not be disappointed.

buttons are more pleasant to press than PS4，of course, there are no lights on any buttons — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

much more pleasant and comfortable than the Dualshock4, you wont be disappointed. the feed back is magical, the triggers inside mechanical structures seems very complex, i think. — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

The fact that the PlayStation 5 controller's battery capacity is much higher than the DualShock 4's battery doesn't really come as a surprise. Earlier this month, rumors suggested that the DualSense battery life lasts around 3 to 4 hours more than the DualShock 4, among other things.

The Buttons: The D-pad and the main buttons feel similar to the dualshock 4 with no differences overall However, the Touchpad does feel more responsive and clicky as he tried it. The triggers are interesting, the L1 and R1 dont click, they push down as they're triggers, the L2 and R2 however, felt harder to push down than normal, even without the tension points activated. Battery Life: They noted that it averaged around 3 to 4 hours more than the dualshock 4

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller promises to be a real game changer, as many developers, like Arkane Studios, are loving the controller's features like haptics feedback and active trigger

It's got a lot of nice features, with the haptics feedback and the active triggers. We're a first person game, we really value immersion a lot in our games and being able to really feel the weapon in your hands, its reaction, how it reloads, how it reacts to reloading... I think every game designer in the world that got their hands on the DualSense think it's a lovely toy, and I think that the players will also enjoy those functionalities. For us, again, targeting immersion it's a really nice opportunity we're excited about, so between power and the controller, it's very, very exciting.

The PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller launch later this year worldwide. A precise release date has yet to be confirmed.