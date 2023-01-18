PlayStation 5 Detachable Disc Drive May Not Be Compatible With Current Digital Edition – Rumor

A PlayStation 5 hardware revision is rumored to be in the works, alongside a detachable disc drive. Unfortunately, it seems like this drive will not work with the current Digital Edition due to unspecified reasons.

Speaking on Twitter, the ever-reliable Tom Henderson, who revealed the new console revision and the detachable disc drive a few months ago, provided an update on the matter, saying that the new revision won't feature any major hardware change from the original console, so it won't be like a Pro model. Additionally, the detachable disc drive will likely not be compatible with the current Digital Edition of the console.

A small update here: - Doesn't seem like there are any major hardware changes from the original console.

- Disc Drive likely won't be compatible with the current digital versionhttps://t.co/2rzlDrjYAb — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 13, 2023

Not much is currently known about this new PlayStation 5 hardware revision, and the detachable disc drive outside from what Tom Henderson revealed back in September 2022. The disc drive will plug into one of the USB-C ports of the console so as not to ruin the console's aesthetics. With this new add-on, Sony would also no longer have to produce two different SKUs, which would be another step to improving the console's availability worldwide.

The most surprising new feature of the new this new PS5 though, is that the console will have a detachable disc drive. The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation 5 using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console.

It’s understood that this new PlayStation 5 console will be sold on its own, or, in a bundle with the detachable disc drive. It’s also understood that the disc drives can also be purchased separately, so, if it gets busted, there’s no need to buy an entirely new console.

The new PlayStation 5 revision is rumored to launch on September 2023 worldwide. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.