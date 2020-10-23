The first PlayStation 5 custom faceplates are already in production by a third-party, and they are already available for pre-order.

PlateStation5.com is currently offering five different custom faceplates - V1 Matte Black, Chromatic, Cherry Red, Jungle Camo, and Indigo Blue. Each set costs $39.99 and comes complete with full back and front shells. The faceplates are available for both the PlayStation 5 standard edition and the Digital Edition.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Video Showcases Impressive Mall Sequence and More

The PlayStation 5 faceplate has been confirmed to be removable in the official teardown video released earlier this month. The video also provided the first look at the console's components.

We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience. However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before. We’ve also highlighted the mechanism in the video below that we’ve incorporated into the PS5 console to make the operating sounds even quieter. After an extensive and complex trial and error process, we were pleased with the end result and I can not wait for our fans to get their hands on the PS5 console and “hear” it for themselves.

The PlayStation 5 console launches on November 12th in North America and other select territories and on November 19th in Europe and the rest of the world.