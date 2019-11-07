Getting Code To Run On PlayStation 5 Is “Beyond Any Experience” With Previous Consoles

Getting code to run on PlayStation 5 seems to be much easier than on any other previous PlayStation console, according to Sony's boss.

Speaking with GamesIndustry, Jim Ryan highlighted how many developers and publishers are noting the simplicity with which they are able to get code running on PlayStation 5. This definitely sounds promising, considering the many issues developers were having with the PlayStation 3, just to make an example.

Related Sony Sees Smartphone Shipments Drop By One Million This Quarter In 10-year Low

One thing that makes me particularly optimistic that what we're hearing from developers and publishers, is the ease in which they are able to get code running on PlayStation 5 is way beyond any experience they've had on any other PlayStation platform.

In the same interview, Jim Ryan also talked about the PlayStation community as a whole, noting that they will make it transition from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 at a scale that Sony never attempted before. This could be a not so subtle hint at the full PlayStation backward compatibility rumored in the past weeks.

These are gamers who are networked and sticky and engaged and passionate about PlayStation to an extent that we've not seen in previous generations. As we move towards the next-generation in 2020, one of our tasks -- probably our main task -- is to take that community and transition it from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and at a scale and pace that we've never delivered on before.

Recently, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot talked about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, confirming the publisher has several titles in development.

They will be on this generation and next-generation of console[s], and they will take advantage -- full advantage of all the new features that are coming with the machines, which are actually going to be extremely interesting for players. As you will be able to download a lot faster new content, the experience will -- players will experience better frame rate. So there are lots of very good elements that will come with those new machines."

The PlayStation 5 console launches next year worldwide.