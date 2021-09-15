PlayStation 4 System Software Update 9.00 Is Now Live; Full Update Notes Inside

A new PlayStation 4 system software update is now live, introducing some changes to Trophies, Remote Play, and more.

The main features of the 9.00 update include the ability to view trophies for PlayStation 5 games on PlayStation 4 and some changes to messaging which you can find detailed below.

You can now view trophies for PS5 games on PS4. In (Trophies), you can now view PS5 trophies in your trophy list. You can also view PS5 trophies in the trophy list on the profile screen under the [Games] tab.

In (Messages) we’ve updated the following: If you’re the owner of a group, you can now delete it. To delete a group, open the options menu and then select [Delete Group]. If you delete a group, it will be deleted for all members.

Now when you block someone, you can choose to also leave the group that only you and they are in at the same time. You won’t leave groups that include other players.

The new PlayStation 4 system software update also introduces the option of accessing the PlayStation 4 console via mobile data for the PS Remote Play on iOS and Android, some Parental Controls changes, and more.

On an Andoird or iOS/iPadOS device, you can now use the PS Remote Play app to access your PS4 via mobile data.

We’ve made the following improvements to parental controls: Now when a child requests to use communications features for a game, their parents or guardian will receive a notifcation on the PS4 and PlayStation App. The child will also receive a notification when their parent or guardian accepts, denies, or stops allowing the child to use communication features for a game.

You can now select whether you’d like to receive notifications on your PS4 or via email about new products and special offers. To do so, go to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Communication Preferences]

The PlayStation 4 system software update 9.00 is now live worldwide. The total download size is 490 MB. The update can be downloaded directly from the console, or by heading over the official PlayStation website.