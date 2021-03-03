PlayStation 4 System Software Update 8.50 Beta Introduces Quality of Life Improvements, Removes Communities

Invites for the PlayStation 4 System Software update 8.50 beta have started going out, providing the first details on the next update.

As reported by Mp1st, the 8.50 beta update introduces a few quality of life improvements, such as the option to turn notifications on and off for each group a user is in and removes PlayStation Communities.

Main Features in This System Software Beta In messages, you can now turn notifications on/off for each of the groups you’re in. On the group screen, open then options menu and select “Turn Notifications Off”. Other Updates Features On the game session screen, you can now use the “Request to Join” button to ask the session leader to join their game. The session leader can then send you an invite to join the game session.

When playing a game you’ve hidden, other players will no longer see you play it.

Communities are no longer available.

With the beta invites going out, it will probably not take much longer for the final PlayStation 4 System Software update 8.50 to be made available to all. A final release date, however, hasn't been announced at the time.

The previous major PlayStation 4 System Software update, update 8.0, introduced updates to Party and Messages, new avatars, updated parent controls, and enhanced 2-step verification.