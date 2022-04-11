Pixel 6 Pro Users Might Finally Get Face Unlock

For those who do not remember, the Pixel 4 launched with a face unlock feature that was marketed as a more secure way of unlocking your phone. However, the Pixel 4a and the 5 debuted with a fingerprint sensor. It has been a few months since Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and sadly, the face unlock feature was missing from the phone. However, there is now a hint that the feature might be making a return in a future Android build.

Face Unlock Option Does Exist in The Pixel 6 But You Cannot Use It

A Redditor managed to find the face unlock option while setting up a Pixel 6. The user has reported that the face unlock choice appeared when you have to choose a screen lock; basically, the screen lets you choose from various methods of unlocking your phone. The "Face" option showed up with choices such as password, Pattern, or PIN. Sadly, the user was not able to use the feature or find it in the settings later. What's odd is that the feature appeared in a stable build of Android 12 rather than a beta build.

Now, the interesting thing is that if you managed to dig deeper into the Android 12 build, you will realize that the feature has been in the security-related code and it has been there since last year. However, it randomly appeared as an option. This does make one wonder if Google is planning on bringing this feature to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, but I would not keep my hopes up high because stranded codes and features are always left for one reason or another, that too without any implementation.

Do you think Google should bring the face unlock feature to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are you happy with the fingerprint sensor? Let us know in the comments below