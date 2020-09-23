Pixel 4a 5G Could Be As Powerful as the Pixel 5, According to Fresh Benchmark Leak

Only yesterday, the Pixel 5 specifications leaked in all their glory and just before Google’s September 30 event. Before that, we reported about what internals to expect from the Pixel 4a 5G, but since that information wasn’t as thorough as we’d like, we mentioned to wait for something more concrete down the road. According to a fresh benchmark leak, it looks like there’s going to be nothing separating the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, at least when it comes to raw performance.

Pixel 5 Might Ship With 8GB RAM, While the Pixel 4a 5G Will Ship With 6GB RAM, According to the Latest Geekbench Listing

A new listing on Geekbench allegedly shows the Pixel 4a 5G’s performance being measured and the information that came along with that test revealed some interesting bits of the upcoming handset. Firstly, it’s possible there’s little to no difference separating the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 because both smartphones will likely be equipped with the Snapdragon 765G.

The test results show that the Pixel 4a 5G has managed to obtain a score of 610 in the single-core test and 1,553 points in the multi-core run. With the Pixel 5 shipping with 8GB of RAM, it looks like the Pixel 4a 5G will be a tier below that as the Geekbench listing also shows that this model will ship with 6GB RAM, an Adreno 620 GPU, and will likely be running Android 10 out of the box, though an update to Android 11 will be more than possible as soon as users start playing around with it for the first time.





Of course, there are areas where the Pixel 4a 5G won’t be similar when compared to the Pixel 5 and that’s the display. Though both smartphones will likely ship with OLED screens, the Pixel 4a 5G could be treated to a regular 60Hz panel while the Pixel 5 provides a more fluid experience thanks to its 90Hz display. Then again, the lack of these upgrades should also make the Pixel 4a 5G cheaper, making it a thoroughly compelling option for a lot of buyers out there.

We’ll get to know just how many differences there are between the two models and that can only happen after Google’s September 30 event, but if you value performance over everything, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Pixel 4a 5G will be keeping up with the Pixel 5, at least according to this leak.

News Source: MySmartPrice