PIONER Is an Impressive Survival MMOFPS Inspired by STALKER and Metro

A new survival MMOFPS called PIONER has been unveiled by Russian developer GFA Games, and it looks promising to say the least. It's clearly inspired by the likes of STALKER and Metro, for one thing, and it's not too far off either as PIONER is currently scheduled to launch either in late 2021 or early 2022 as a free-to-play title for PC. Check out more info straight from the official press release below, alongside the reveal trailer.

PIONER is an Action MMORPG game where your main goal is survival and exploration. Secret Soviet underground factories, machines and labs; abandoned settlements that were inhabited by vermin and mutants. Island collapsing before your eyes, can you survive and save the population?

– SATISFYING COMBAT SYSTEM, DEEP CHARACTER AND WEAPON CUSTOMISATION

Suitable for different playstyles, our weapon customisation system allows you to drastically change weapon performance, providing incredible flexibility. You can create or loot attachments for weapons and craft weapons themselves in handicraft conditions (using workbench) and even use artifacts or energy anomalies as a source or details.

– CHARACTER PROGRESSION

Influence Level (IL) are presented in PIONER as a reflection of player progression. Influence Level does not affect the character stats and does not improve character combat abilities. Instead , IL provides access to new weapon suppliers, quest givers and more valuable items. Players can gain Influence Levels by a very variety of methods such as quest or quest lines accomplishment and trading / smuggling.

– UNIQUE SETTING

Closed Soviet Island isolated by a technogenic catastrophe involving a mysterious anomalous energy source not so long ago used by the Soviet Union to maintain a giant network of design bureaus, bunkers, and labs.

– PvE FOCUS

Most important parts of the game are the open world exploration, story, faction missions and RAIDS. You can either explore vast open areas with strangers; fight deadly enemies in RAIDS (which resembled by more linear locations) with your friends; or uncover the story of this secret Soviet island.

– PvP

In the special areas called Empty Lands which are scattered around the island there are uncovered amounts of valuable resources and dangerous secrets of Soviet military. Fight against deadliest creatures with other survivors (or against them). Explore most dangerous areas of the island to find unique and valuable gear.

– FACTION SYSTEM

In Pioner you can join the various factions (4 in total) to complete their faction quest lines. You are allowed to make decisions that can change the ending of the game or the situation in a particular faction or area.

– LIFE SIMULATION

The time of day affects the behavior of the most ingame non-playable characters. For example, wild animals and mutants are very active during the day, and the most dangerous creature in the game, the LESHIY who goes out to hunt exclusively at night.