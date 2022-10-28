Menu
Company

Pioner, the STALKER-Like MMOFPS/RPG, Gets Gameplay Trailer

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 28, 2022, 06:00 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Pioner

After a long silence, Russian developer GFA Games shared the first gameplay trailer for Pioner, its upcoming STALKER-like MMOFPS/RPG for PC. The gameplay footage shows lots of players moving around the post-apocalyptic world (which includes a hub town) and banding together to defeat all manners of creatures.

As you might remember from our earlier coverage, GFA Games received an investment from Tencent in November 2021. The following month, we published an exclusive interview with Alexandr Nikitin, Co-Owner and Chief Marketing Officer from GFA Games, who shared new information about Pioner, such as:

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
ArcheAge 2 UE5 MMORPG Coming in 2024 via Kakao Games
  • At the moment, 20 people are taking part in the development, not counting freelancers, and the studio is in the midst of a big expansion.
  • Pioner features 50 square kilometers of open world (not counting dungeons) filled with forests and plains.
  • MMORPG elements include equipment rating, item rarity, status effects, weapon damage, weapon range, weapon accuracy, weapon critical attack modifiers, and weight.
  • Survival elements include having to rest and eat.
  • In PvE, there will be "Bosses". These are unique monsters that cannot be dealt with alone.
  • Regarding PvP, there will be "motivated PvP" in the Empty Lands and also arenas with rating tables for those looking for a "competitive".
  • Clans will have control over the lands, which helps to develop the influence of the faction and clan.
  • The faction system is not limited to the company; the levels of influence of factions are a key parameter for accessing new equipment and merchants.
  • There will be a beta test.
  • The PC store has not been decided yet.
  • Pioner will employ the Buy to Play (B2P) business model. GFA Games also confirmed that a free trial will be available.
  • Console ports are already under discussion.

At the time, Nikitin told us that Pioner would be released in 2022. However, the gameplay trailer does not mention a launch date, suggesting that a delay may well be in order.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order