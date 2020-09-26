Anker is offering its PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C charging cable with 100W support for a low price of $12.99 today.

Little do people know that not all USB-C cables are made equal. And if you recently bought a spare cable in the hopes to charge up your devices quickly only to realize that the cable fails miserably then it’s fairly obvious that you bought the wrong cable.

You can right all of that wrong by purchasing this PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C cable from Anker instead. Not only it will get the job for every single phone or tablet, but it supports up to 100W of power transfer which makes it perfect for something like the 16-inch MacBook Pro which ships with a beefy charger in the package to charge up that massive battery as quickly as possible.

Honestly, this cable is absolutely overkill for a lot of users out there, but given its low price of $12.99, it never hurts to have extra legroom for transferring power whenever you might need it.

Apart from its mighty 100W charging prowess, this cable is also tough, and Anker says that it will withstand 25,000 bends and twists before it starts to fray. Needless to say that this cable is very, very tough and is one of the toughest accessories around. This means it’s ideal for use inside a car where everyone is doing their best to destroy cables. And even the backseat passengers will have a nice stab at it thanks to its 6-feet long design.

There is no special discount code or coupon you need to know about. Just go to the product page, add the cable to your cart and wait for it to arrive. It doesn’t get easier than this.

