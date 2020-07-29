Philips Introduces the 498P9 Curved Monitor With a 32:9 Ultra-Wide Aspect Ratio

Philips has introduced the Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor, and this monitor features a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 with a refresh rate of up to 70 Hz. This monitor is designed to offer a considerable increase in productivity for professionals.

The Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 Super-Wide Curved monitor features a curvature of 1800R, which allows for a wider field of view, keeping all the edges within the viewer's eyes when looking at this monitor. This curvature reduces the glare & makes viewing for longer durations comfortable with out straining the eyes.

This monitor features support for a refresh rate of up to 70 Hz. This refresh rate is accentuated by this monitor offering support for Adaptive-Sync technology eliminating broken frames and screen tearing.

This monitor has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, which is perfected for professionals who require fantastic-looking images but don't require a fast refresh rate. Since this monitor is designed with professionals in mind, this monitor has a response time of 5 ms. The display utilizes a VA panel, which allows for the high contrast of 3,000:1 and high color accuracy of DeltaE < 2 and wide gamut coverage. The gamut coverage includes sRGB, which has 121% coverage and AdobeRGB coverage of up to 91%.







For connectivity, the Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor features two HDMI 2.0b ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4. This monitor also features a USB hub that features four USB ports, one of which offers fast charging support.

In addition to these impressive technical specifications, this monitor features support for MultiView technology allowing users to easily connect a PC and another device to be easily viewed at the same time. The Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor also features an integrated KVM switch, which can be used in tandem with the MultiView function, allowing users to control two connected devices with a single mouse and keyboard set-up. The Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor is stated to be available in August 2020, at the price point of $1,042.71, or €889.