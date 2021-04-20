Persona 5 Strikers 1.02 PC Patch Fixes Crashing and Freezing Issues and More
A new Persona 5 Strikers patch is now available for the PC version of the game, introducing some stability improvements and more.
The stability improvements introduced by the 1.02 patch should fix crashes and freezing issues that some have been experiencing since the game released back in February. Additionally, the update also addressed another issue which caused an error message saying that the game cannot run on the current OS.
Thank you for reporting issues and participating in our Beta releases! Your feedback and involvement are crucial. We have rolled our beta patch over to the Main Branch. This release contains previous gameplay and stability issues addressed with Hot Fix 1 and Hot Fix 2. Here is a comprehensive list of fixes made:
- Increased stability of the game against crashes and hang issues.
- Addressed an issue in which some users are getting an error message that the game cannot be run on their current OS, even though they are using Windows 10.
Persona 5 Strikers is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!
Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story
Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat
Battle across Japan in an epic road trip
Key Features Include:
- Experience the world of Persona 5 Strikers on PC in Full HD, supports up to 4K
- Steam Achievements and Trading Cards
- Choose between Japanese and English VO
- Full keyboard and mouse adaptation
