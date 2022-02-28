Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will get rollback netcode on PC and PlayStation 4 this Summer, Atlus confirmed today.

In a new video shared on the Official Atlus West YouTube channel, game producer Kazuhisa Wada confirmed that rollback netcode will be introduced to the two versions of the game with a free update this Summer. It will be the same impressive rollback netcode that powers Guilty Gear Strive's online multiplayer.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is also releasing on Nintendo Switch, but it seems like this version of the game isn't getting rollback netcode. Unfortunately, this type of netcode can be very CPU intensive, so it's not surprising to see it won't be implemented in this version of the game.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 17th.