Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Will Get Rollback Netcode on PC and PlayStation 4 This Summer
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will get rollback netcode on PC and PlayStation 4 this Summer, Atlus confirmed today.
In a new video shared on the Official Atlus West YouTube channel, game producer Kazuhisa Wada confirmed that rollback netcode will be introduced to the two versions of the game with a free update this Summer. It will be the same impressive rollback netcode that powers Guilty Gear Strive's online multiplayer.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is also releasing on Nintendo Switch, but it seems like this version of the game isn't getting rollback netcode. Unfortunately, this type of netcode can be very CPU intensive, so it's not surprising to see it won't be implemented in this version of the game.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 17th.
The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX!
Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist.
Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX!
Key Features include:
- Ultimax Version - Includes all previously released P4AU content, including the original P4A story
- A Deep Roster of Playable Characters – Persona 3 fan-favorites and “Shadow” versions offer a range of fighting styles to choose from
- Dual audio - Choose between Japanese and English VO
- Steam Achievements and Trading Cards
