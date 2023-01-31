Periscope Lens to Remain Exclusive to iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024 as Hardware Requires More Space

Apple will launch the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro later this year with a plethora of changes in design. The company will potentially offer new camera-related features on the 'Pro' models to differentiate from the standard models. We have previously heard that the Cupertino-giant will bring Periscope lens technology to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. With that said, a prominent analyst speculates that the Periscope lens will remain exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024.

iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope lens to remain exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024

While Apple is months away from launching the new iPhone 15 series, it is never too early to start speculating what the next model will have in store for users. According to the latest insights shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will only offer the periscope lens on the iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024. The reason why the technology is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 16 Pro Max is because of the space the hardware will take.

While it makes sense for Apple to incorporate the technology on a bigger device, it would be the first time a feature would not be brought down to subsequent iPhone models, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus for instance. The analyst is positive that Apple will bring a periscope lens this year with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

(3/5)

Only one/the highest-end model of the new 2H24 iPhone 16 series may have a periscope camera, not the two models of market expectation. It's detrimental to Largan and Genius since the demand for lens upgrades will fall below expectations. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 31, 2023

Another report by The Elec suggests that Apple will introduce the "Folded Zoom" periscope technology on the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple could potentially offer the technology on the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year and bring it forward on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Take note that details are scarce on the subject at this point and the final word rests with Apple.

If you are not familiar, the periscope lens works in a folding fashion that offers enhanced optical zoom capabilities. It negates the negative aspects of digital zoom and shows crispier results. Do you think Apple will incorporate a periscope lens on both models of the iPhone 15 Pro? Let us know in the comments.