Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 Pro Models To Both Feature A Periscope Zoom Lens, A Feature Exclusive To This Year’s iPhone 15 Ultra

The iPhone 15 Ultra is said to be the only model from Apple this year to feature a periscope zoom lens, but in 2024, the company will reportedly have different plans. One report claims that both iPhone 16 Pro models will get a periscope zoom lens, meaning that consumers can skip Apple’s biggest and baddest and save a little money in the process.

Apple has two suppliers to provide folded zoom actuators for the iPhone 15 Ultra’s periscope camera this year; the same manufacturers may provide for the iPhone 16 Pro range

As Apple finally gravitates to folded zoom lens technology on its iPhones, it will require new suppliers to do its bidding. For the iPhone 15 Ultra, The Elec reports that folded zoom actuators will be provided by LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics. LG is said to supply its lucrative partner with 70 percent of orders, while Jahwa is said to fulfill the remainder.

These manufacturers are also said to end up replacing Apple’s existing iPhone camera module actuator makers, Japan Alps, and Mitsumi. Given their expertise, LG Innotek’s and Jahwa Electronics’ spring-type actuators will then be outfitted in the rest of the iPhone 15 Ultra’s camera module. The report states that these folded zoom cameras will also make it to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024.

For some reason, The Elec believes that Apple’s largest iPhone for next year will be called iPhone 16 Pro Max, though the name may have been added as there is uncertainty if the technology giant will adopt the ‘Ultra’ moniker for its most premium iPhone offerings. The report also does not mention if the same folded zoom actuators will be used on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max or if Apple intends to make newer and improved ones.

What we do know is that Apple is bringing more exclusive features to its higher-end iPhone models, which only means there should be more to look forward to from the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024. Unfortunately for consumers, this will mean paying a higher price to use those upgrades.

News Source: The Elec