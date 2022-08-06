The Initiative’s Perfect Dark Reboot is Coming Along Pretty Well, It’s Been Claimed

Development on the Initiative’s Perfect Dark Reboot for Xbox and PC is said to be coming along pretty well.

At least, that’s what Windows Central’s Jez Corden has said to have heard recently. In the latest Xbox Two Podcast from Rand al Thor and Jez Corden, the duo talked about Microsoft’s The Initiative, and Corden said that someone recently reached out to him about the studio’s upcoming Perfect Dark reboot.

“Right now, the Initiative is there, and it’s because we’ve seen nothing from them, we’ve only seen, we’ve only heard about studios leaving and stuff like that, and funnily enough when I made this list, someone actually reached out to me and said that Perfect Dark is actually coming along really well.”

No further details were shared in the podcast, but it’s interesting to hear nonetheless, especially since there have been quite some reports recently about numerous employees leaving Microsoft’s top-tier studio. As reported late last year, the Perfect Dark Reboot will be a collaborative effort from The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics, although recent rumors suggest that the Tomb Raider studio is the one pulling the cart when it comes to Perfect Dark.

Perfect Dark for Xbox and PC was officially announced back in December of 2020. Down below you’ll find that The Initiative head Darell Gallagher had to say about the reboot upon its announcement:

Two years ago, we announced the formation of a new Xbox Game studio in Santa Monica, The Initiative, and today at The Game Awards, we announced our first project, Perfect Dark. With Perfect Dark, we’re aiming to deliver a secret agent thriller set in a near-future world. We have built the Perfect Dark team at The Initiative by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences. With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn’t be more excited to share some of our early ideas.We’re working hard to deliver on the promise of the next generation of game making.

As always, we’ll update you as soon as more information comes in on Perfect Dark.