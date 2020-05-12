Microsoft has started rolling Windows 10 cumulative update for various versions of the operating system for the month of May. Today's Windows 10 updates are live for the November 2019 Update, version 1909, the May 2019 Update, version 1903, along with older versions of the operating system.

Some highlights of Windows 10 cumulative update KB4556799 (Builds 18362.836 and 18363.836) for versions 1903 and 1909

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Xbox.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates the 2020 start date for daylight saving time (DST) in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Security updates to Internet Explorer, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Authentication, Windows Kernel, Windows Linux, Windows Update Stack, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Active Directory, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Windows 10 updates are also live for the October 2018 Update, version 1809 (KB4551853 - Build 17763.1217), the April 2018 Update, version 1803 (KB4556807 - Build 17134.1488), the Fall Creators Update, version 1709 (KB4556812 - Build 16299.1868), the Creators Update, version 1703 (KB4556804 - Build 15063.2375), the Anniversary Update, version 1607 (KB4556813 - Build 14393.3686), and the original Windows 10 (KB4556826 - Build 10240.18575).

Windows 10 Build 19041.264 (KB4556803) Is Out for Upcoming Version 2004

Microsoft has also released Windows 10 cumulative update for the upcoming May 2020 Update to Insiders in the Slow and Release Preview rings.