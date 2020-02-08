Palit Unveils the GTX 1650 KalmX, a Fully Passive, 0 dBA Graphics Card

If you are looking to create the quietest gaming set up ever, The Palit GTX 1650 KalmX is the graphics card for you. This GPU is entirely passively cooled, which means that this GPU makes no sound, while still offering the regular performance of a GTX 1650.

Palit Releases The Fully Passive-Cooled GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX Graphics Card

The Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX is based on the Turing TU117 GPU and retains the reference clocks of the GTX 1650 at 1485 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost. The card features 4 GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 8 Gbps and delivers 128 GB/s bandwidth along its 128-bit bus interface. This graphics card provides the horsepower to be able to handle today's demanding titles in full 1080p HD at a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The GTX 1650 KalmX features a vast number of features, like:

GPU power This dedicated GPU can accelerate the creative apps you use every day. Combined with NVIDIA Creator Ready Drivers, you'll get the best performance and reliability to supercharge your creativity. This card features default speeds of 1485 MHz base speed and 1665 MHz boost clock.

Size and Heatsink This graphics card is an ITX-size being just 178 mm long, which has a heatsink consisting of two heat pipes and many fins to help dissipate the heat. This heatsink should be capable of cooling the 75-watt TDP of the GTX 1650 GPU. The cold plate of the heatsink covers the GPU and VRMs to cool effectively. This card doesn't utilize an external power connector instead of having all the power delivered through the PCIe slot.

















Upgraded Performance For the noise orientated gamers, this 0 dBA GPS offers up to 2X GPU performance when comparing this graphics card to the GeForce GTX 950. This card is also 70% faster than the GTX 1050 on the latest games.

Turing Shaders Since this GPU is part of the current generation of NVIDIA's GPU lineup, this graphics features concurrent execution of floating-point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor. The Turing shaders being enabled allows for an impressive performance increase on today's games. This graphics card also is 1.4X power efficiency over the previous generation for a faster and cooler gaming experience.

Nvidia Ansel This powerful photo mode lets you take professional-grade photographs of your games like never before. Now, you can capture and share your most brilliant gaming experiences with super-resolution, 360-degree, HDR, and stereo photographs.

GeForce Experience NVIDIA allows you to capture and share videos, screenshots, and live streams with friends. This software also allows you to keep you GeForce drivers up to date and optimize your game settings. The GeForce Experience is an essential companion to your GeForce graphics card.



The Palit has not released any pricing for the GTX 1650 KalmX.

