NVIDIA’s Decade-Old Kepler GeForce 700 & GeForce 600 GPUs Receive New Driver To Address Vulnerabilities

NVIDIA's decade-old Kepler GPUs, the GeForce 700 & 600 series have received their first driver update to fix two critical vulnerabilities. This critical update will ensure that vulnerabilities that allow users the exploited ability to push malicious code to PCs would be removed for good.

The two malicious attacks, CVE-2022-3602 and CVE-2022-3786, have significantly affected the ten-year-old GPU series.

NVIDIA's Kepler architecture, released in 2012, introduced the NVIDIA GTX 680 which marked a big return to form in the efficiency and performance department for the green team. In a previous statement, NVIDIA assured users of the above series GPUs that NVIDIA would continue to offer support until 2024 when they officially retire the Kepler architecture. The GeForce Game Ready driver support ended back in October 2021.

The affected NVIDIA GeForce 700 / 600 graphics cards listed below are compatible with Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and 11.

GeForce GTX 690

GeForce GTX 680

GeForce GTX 670

GeForce GTX 660 Ti

GeForce GTX 660

GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST

GeForce GTX 650 Ti

GeForce GTX 650

GeForce GTX 645

GeForce GT 640

GeForce GT 635

GeForce GT 630

GeForce GTX 780 Ti

GeForce GTX 780

GeForce GTX 770

GeForce GTX 760

GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM)

GeForce GT 740

GeForce GT 730

GeForce GT 720

GeForce GT 710

GeForce GTX Titan

GeForce GTX Titan Black

GeForce GTX Titan Z

At the beginning of November, several platforms, including Linux, were found to be carrying the two specific exploits. OpenSSL 3, the cryptographic-based library focused on network-connected utilization, was the original point of impact. The vulnerabilities affected mail servers and open-source VPN protocols, such as OpenVPN. Network product devices, container images, and embedded-based systems utilize OpenSSL.

The National Cyber Security Centre (Netherlands branch), or NCSC-NL, has listed the software that may or may not currently be affected by the recent vulnerabilities. In the group's continued investigation, forty-six software titles are involved out of a list of well over one hundred affected products, most found in Linux packages or server software titles. It's a good thing that NVIDIA is offering a fix to this vulerability for users who are still running the Kepler GPUs inside the systems.

Suppose readers are concerned that their software product is vulnerable to attack or would like to see the complete list of applications under investigation by the NCSC-NL. In that case, you can find the complete list of OpenSSL software on the group's GitHub page. For those interested in learning more about the 2022 OpenSSL vulnerability, you can check out the GitHub page, explaining the vulnerability and links to additional sites with more information.

