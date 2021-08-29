Palit Unveils GeForce RTX 30 Chameleon Series Graphics Cards, Custom-Modded With Color-Shifting Design

Earlier this week, NVIDIA AIB partner, Palit, showcased its brand new GeForce RTX 30 Chameleon series graphics cards which feature a custom-modded design with color-shifting abilities.

Palit Takes A Unique Approach With Graphics Card Design, Preps GeForce RTX 30 Chameleon Series With Color-Shifting Abilities

Existing graphics cards have come a long way from their predecessors which featured blower-style cooling solutions and generic shrouds made out of plastic and stickers attached to the front. Every manufacturer has taken a unique approach in their recent graphics card offerings & we have seen the design evolve generation over generation. Palit seems to be going the route of the Chameleon with its new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

#PalitChameleonSeries GamingPro’s New Camouflage. This #Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti #GamingPro was custom modded with vibrant metallic paints. The color shifts at different viewing angles and varies with lighting conditions.✨ Let us know what do you think about this design! pic.twitter.com/DzWNr16LGg — Palit_Global (@Palit_Global) August 25, 2021

Published by Palit over at Twitter, the card showcased is the Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Pro which is custom-modded with vibrant metallic paints. It is stated that the color shifts at each angle and varies with lighting conditions. The company calls this Chameleon and could be part of a brand new Palit 'GAMINGPRO Chameleon' Series lineup for the GeForce RTX 30 series family. This variant comes with a 2.5-slot and triple-fan cooling solution design and rocks a custom PCB solution along with a nice factory overclock for increased gaming performance.













What Palit did here is taken an existing well-known design of their own and given it a new touch. It looks like Palit is going to launch a full-on GeForce RTX 30 Chamelon series lineup and since it looks pretty much ready for launch, we can see an announcement in the coming days. Currently, Palit is looking forward to the opinion of this new design over at its Twitter page but you can also let us know down in the comments what you think about Palit's GeForce RTX 30 Chameleon series design and if you are looking forward to getting your hands on one.