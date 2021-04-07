Pac-Man 99 Launches Today for Nintendo Switch

Pac-Man 99, a battle royale take on the classic Pac-Man formula, is launching later today on Nintendo Switch.

The new game from Bandai Namco is another battle royale game in the vein of Tetris 99 and the no longer available Super Mario Bros. 35. You can check out the soon to be released game right below.

Nexon Announces Investments in KONAMI, SEGA, BANDAI NAMCO and Hasbro

A 99-player online PAC-MAN battle royale! 40 years after the classic Pac-phenomenon rocked the gaming world, PAC-MAN is back in a new 99-man battle royale. Get back in the maze and chase down the iconic ghosts. Who will be the last PAC-MAN standing? Switch between eight different strategies and send Jammer Pac-Man to get in your opponents' way! Eat a Power Pellets to turn the ghosts blue and make them vulnerable. Eat them to send Jammer Pac-Man to your opponents! The more ghosts you eat, the more Jammers you'll send!

Eat a Ghost Train for a huge comeback!

Gain the upper hand by switching between eight different preset strategies: speed up, send extra Jammers, and more. Switching at just the right moment could give you an edge over your rivals!

Pac-Man 99 launches today in North America and tomorrow in Europe for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.