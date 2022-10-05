Overwatch 2 Suffers Two Mass DDoS Attacks on Launch Day

Overwatch 2 experienced significant server connection issues on its early access launch day. According to Blizzard, the problems stemmed from two mass DDoS attacks.

President Mike Ybarra said about twelve hours ago:

Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.

Four hours ago, Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller provided an update on the situation:

We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available.

As with any freshly launched game, Overwatch 2 also has some known bugs and issues. Blizzard has prepared a list, which we've reported below.

Known Launch Issues

Some players who merged their PC and console accounts are seeing an “Unexpected Server Error”

Some cosmetics, items, and currency that players own are not showing up in their collections

Some players are experiencing server disconnects

Known Bugs

Prices for dynamic bundles in some Just For You sections aren’t populating

Using Alt + Tab in fullscreen and windowed borderless can result in a blackscreen

The camera may be misplaced on the level when viewing your Highlights

Hero Unlock challenges may fail to progress in Total Mayhem

Workshop Green Screen and Workshop Island are loading incorrect maps and may break some existing codes

Numbani, Necropolis, Illios CTF, and Temple of Anubis are temporarily disabled

Echo is playing Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen ultimate lines in English for non-English languages

Mitigating Bastion’s damage as many heroes will not grant proper credit for the System-Wide Malfunction season challenge

SMS protect - Using a number that is already in use on another account can leave the client in an unusable state. If you encounter this, close the title, log into the affected http://battle.net/ 6.7k account via web browser and change the number to one that is unique

For our take on Overwatch 2 so far, check out the first impressions article. The game is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch with a free-to-play business model and cross-platform play.