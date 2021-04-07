A new Outriders PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S framerate test has been released, showing solid performance across the board.

Last month, YouTube channel VG Tech already analyzed the performance of the game’s demo across consoles. Based on this analysis, it seemed that the game suffered from some performance issues. In addition, the analysis showed that the Xbox Series X version of the game benefits from the highest native resolution. Fast forward one month, and following the release of the game, VG Tech again tested the game’s performance. You’ll find the new analysis down below:

Surface Laptop 4 Official Support Pages Suggest Microsoft Could Be Launching AMD, Intel Versions Very Soon

Xbox Series S uses a dynamic resolution with the highest native resolution found being 1920x1080 and the lowest native resolution found being 1280x720. Native resolution pixel counts at 1280x720 seem to be uncommon on Xbox Series S. On Xbox Series S temporal upsampling is used to reconstruct a 2560x1440 resolution. PS5 uses a dynamic resolution with the highest native resolution found being approximately 3008x1692 and the lowest native resolution found being 1920x1080. Native resolution pixel counts at 1920x1080 seem to be rare on PS5. On PS5 temporal upsampling is used to reconstruct a 3840x2160 resolution. Xbox Series X uses a dynamic resolution with the highest native resolution found being approximately 3456x1944 and the lowest native resolution found being 1920x1080. Native resolution pixel counts at 1920x1080 seem to be very rare on Xbox Series X and were found less often than on PS5. On Xbox Series X temporal upsampling is used to reconstruct a 3840x2160 resolution.

Compared to the demo, performance has been improved, especially on the Xbox Series S with the game running at an almost solid 60FPS. As in the demo, Outriders benefits from a slight resolution advantage on the Xbox Series X with the game running in a higher native resolution compared to the PS5 version. The PS5 version, however, benefits from improved texture filtering compared to the Xbox consoles.

“As an example, at one point in a cutscene the Xbox Series X rendered at a resolution of approximately 2792x1570 and the PS5 rendered the same scene at 2560x1440”, VG Tech explains. “PS5 and Xbox Series X have extra trees and foliage in some scenes compared to Xbox Series S. PS5 has improved texture filtering compared to the Xbox consoles.”

Outriders is available globally now for PC, consoles, and Stadia.