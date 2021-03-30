Outriders Reveals its PC Requirements, and Ultra Settings Are Going to Cost You
Square Enix and People Can Fly’s upcoming online RPG-shooter Outriders launches in just a couple days, and the game’s PC requirements have been revealed. While not too demanding on the lower end, those looking to run at game at 4K with Ultra settings are going to have one hell of a rig – apparently, you’re going to need a GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB or a Radeon RX 6800 XT to get the job done. You can check out the full PC requirements for Outriders, below.
Minimum
- Low Preset, 720p/60fps
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270x
- DirectX: DirectX 11
- Storage 70 GB
Recommended
- High Preset, 1080p/60fps
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600x
- Memory: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB
- DirectX: DirectX 12
- Storage: 70 GB
Ultra
- Ultra Preset, 4k/60fps
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel i7-10700k or Ryzen 7 3700x
- Memory: 16 GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX: DirectX 12
- Storage: 70 GB
Well, time to give that new RTX 3080 a workout I guess! The Outriders Twitter account has also revealed when exactly the game will unlock around the world. Depending on where you live, you may have to wait a few hours to get playing. Thankfully, pre-loading is available now…
As a reminder, here are the Outriders launch timings.
Countdown to the PC launch: https://t.co/aoo6UGvY6w pic.twitter.com/R7KvGZOaqK
— Outriders (@Outriders) March 30, 2021
Outriders launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on April 1. The game will be available via Xbox Game Pass from Day One. What do you think? Interested in the game? What settings with you PC gamers be playing at?
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1999
USD 899.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter