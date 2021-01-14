Outriders PC Features Detailed; NVIDIA DLSS/Ansel Support, System Requirements & More
Square Enix shared more information about the PC features of Outriders, including its system requirements. There's a full-blown spotlight video below, which is also available in Ultrawide form for those who have a compatible display.
As a reminder, the game will debut for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on April 1st following a recent delay. However, there'll be a free demo available on February 25th; this will support both single player and co-op action.
- The People Can Fly team has worked hard to ensure a consistent frame rate experience, no matter what your PC capabilities are, and you may notice that our Hardware requirements are geared towards ensuring you'll always be playing in buttery smooth 60fps.
- We’re still working on identifying and optimizing the CPU and GPU requirements for Ultra settings and will publish these when we have more information.
Outriders will at launch additionally support:
- Key remapping & advanced graphics options as standard
- Support for most first party controllers
- Interface and subtitle support for 13 languages. Full audio support for nine. Details can be found here.
- A Customizable HUD - full details can be found here.
- Full Cross Play across all platforms.
- Cross Save will be supported within an eco-system, but not between different platforms.
- Ultrawide screen support: 3440 x 1440
- Adjustable Field of View (FOV), which allows you to see more or less of the game at the edges of your monitor.
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling (DRS) - This system will adjust your resolution on the fly in order to increase performance and prevent system slowdowns or bottlenecks. Theoretically, you shouldn't even notice it's happening, but it will result in significant performance improvements across all systems.
- NVIDIA DLSS – DLSS utilizes the power of AI to boost performance for NVIDIA GeForce RTX gamers so you can enjoy higher fidelity gameplay at higher frame rates.
- NVIDIA Ansel - Enables NVIDIA GeForce gamers to capture unique screenshots of Outriders from custom angles, with filters and other tweaks applied. Simply take a snap, upload to ShotWithGeForce, and share with just a few clicks.
- Razer Chroma RBG
