Outriders PC Features Detailed; NVIDIA DLSS/Ansel Support, System Requirements & More

Square Enix shared more information about the PC features of Outriders, including its system requirements. There's a full-blown spotlight video below, which is also available in Ultrawide form for those who have a compatible display.

As a reminder, the game will debut for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on April 1st following a recent delay. However, there'll be a free demo available on February 25th; this will support both single player and co-op action.

