Outriders Had 3.5+ Million Unique Players in Its First Month, Will Be Expanded in the Future

Publisher Square Enix announced today via press release that Outriders, the new IP developed by Polish studio People Can Fly, reached over 3.5 million unique players in its first month (April 1st to May 1st) according to internal Square Enix estimates. The press release goes on to label Outriders as 'the company's next major franchise'.

Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios, stated:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade New Screenshots Showcase Ramuh, Fort Condor and More

With over 3.5 million unique players, average play times of over 30 hours and extremely high engagement for co-operative play, we and the amazing team at People Can Fly are so excited with this initial success. Launching a new game IP is never easy and we remain very grateful for the community’s support and feedback – we continue to listen carefully and want to assure everyone that we are committed to improving and enhancing the experience in the coming weeks and months. We also look forward to expanding on Outriders in the future.

In our review of Outriders, we rated the game 7.5 out of 10.

Outriders is a fun looter-shooter game where both the action and RPG parts of the formula are exceedingly well done. It does falter at the endgame, though, and it comes with a myriad of technical issues, not to mention an antiquated world structure; bear all of that in mind if you're looking to purchase at full price.

People Can Fly has been fixing bugs since launch; recently, they managed to restore the inventories lost by some players due to the infamous inventory wipe bug.

Outriders is now available on PC (Steam and GeForce NOW), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X (where it's on GamePass, too), and Google Stadia, with full crossplay multiplayer functionality between the various platforms. There's also a free demo that lets anyone interested in the looter shooter try the game before committing to a purchase.