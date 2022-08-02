Original God of War Looks Glorious in Unreal Engine 5 Remake Concept Trailer

It has been a very long time since the release of the original God of War, and while the remaster did improve the original PlayStation 2 version's visuals, it is definitely not enough for today's standards.

While there are no known plans for a possible remake of the classic action game, we now have a good idea of how a modern remake of the game would look like thanks to TeaserPlay, who shared another concept trailer for an Unreal Engine 5-powered remake. Taking advantage of the engine's unique features like Lumen and Naninte, TeaserPlay managed to create some great-looking environments that would not look out of place in an official remake. Metahuman has also been used to create Kratos' and Zeus' faces.

In this video, we are going to imagine God of War Remake, a great nostalgic game that we need now in next-gen graphics, we tried to use all the power and features of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this such as Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman to create Kratos and Zeus Face

We tried to humanize Kratos' face as much as possible like in the 2018 version and also tried to bring the camera closer to the character

The God of War series reached new heights with the fourth entry in the series released back in 2018 on PlayStation 4 and earlier this year on PC, starting the Norse narrative arc that will be concluded later this year with God of War Ragnarok. The PlayStation 5 version will come complete with two different display modes, as confirmed by a recent listing:

Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.

Take advantage of multidirectional 3D Audio; hear enemies approaching from any direction.

Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by precise art direction and arresting attention to detail.

Switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps

God of War Ragnarok launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th worldwide.