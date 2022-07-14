God of War Ragnarok will Offer Native 4K/30fps and Dynamic 4K/60fps Modes at Launch

Last week Sony finally gave us a release date for God of War Ragnarok, but there are still some outstanding questions about the game, like, for instance, what kind of graphics modes we can expect at launch? Well, it seems that particular question has been answered as UK retailer ShopTo has begun sending out pre-order alert emails, which include an official listing of key features from Sony…

Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.

Take advantage of multidirectional 3D Audio; hear enemies approaching from any direction.

Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by precise art direction and arresting attention to detail.

Switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps

While having fidelity and performance modes is pretty standard, it is nice to have it confirmed God of War Ragnarok will offer a 60fps mode as 2018’s God of War was initially 30fps only. It’s also encouraging that the 60fps mode offers dynamic 4K, as that isn’t necessarily a given – Horizon Forbidden West’s performance mode only offers a dynamic 1800p, for instance. Of course, we won’t know what native resolution the “dynamic 4K” is typically running at until the frame counters get their hands on the game, but it seems Sony Santa Monica is squeezing the PS5 pretty hard. That said, there are a few other visual options, such as a 120fps mode and 40fps “balanced” mode similar to the one recently added to Horizon Forbidden West, that I wouldn’t mind seeing. Perhaps those will be added post-launch.

Speaking of launch, pre-orders for God of War Ragnarok will be available tomorrow at 10am wherever you live. In case you want to grab the fancy Collector’s or Jotnar Editions, Wario64 claims they will cost $200 and $260, respectively. You can get more information on these special editions here.

God of War Ragnarok arrives on PS4 and PS5 on November 9.