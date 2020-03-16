Microsoft has introduced a coronavirus dashboard for Bing that anyone can use to track how the pandemic is impacting a particular region. The dashboard extracts information from multiple authentic resources, including the World Health Organization, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Using this dashboard, you can view information for any specific country or state, with the tool showing total cases, active cases, recovered, and fatal cases within that area. When you click on a country or state, you will also get access to local news and videos. At the moment, only the map for the United States is carrying state subdivisions. Otherwise, it shows total country count and country-related pandemic details and news.

NVIDIA Delays Major GTC Product Announcement Due To COVID

If you click on the information button on the left-side panel, it will show you when the dashboard designed to track coronavirus was last updated. It is unclear how frequently it is updated but we spotted it being updated thrice in a 20-minute window.

Don't rely on this tool for news; COVID-19 numbers are accurate though

It is important to note that the news/videos section isn't always bringing up the most up-to-date content. All of the content seems to be extracted from YouTube. While the coronavirus data being fetched is through authentic sources and is being frequently updated and can be trusted, the localized news tab does need more work as it's showing outdated or completely irrelevant videos.

Google is also expected to launch something similar. Over the weekend, Sundar Pichai had promised rolling out an initial version of the website late Monday. We will update this space once that goes live, as well. In the meantime, you can head over to www.bing.com/covid to track coronavirus in your area.