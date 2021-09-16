Oppo Announces Android 12 Based Color OS 12 – Is This OnePlus’ Future?

Oppo has finally gone ahead and announced its Color OS 12 software in China, becoming the second OEM after Samsung to release their version of Android 12. The company previously released the Android 12 beta for the Oppo Find X3 back in May, but it was not based on Color OS 12, meaning this update is the right overhaul.

The new version of the software is released in China is based on the Android 12 developer preview update. In case you have not guessed it, the update is geared towards developers or tech-savvy users who are not really afraid of trying out new updates in the first place. With that said, the release is only limited to China, but a global rollout will be on its way soon.

Color OS 12 Brings a Lot of Promising Changes

As obvious as it might sound, Color OS 12 brings many new changes, including a brand new UI design. Oppo has focused on decluttering and using more spaced-out page layouts. They have also been updated for increased text contrast and distinguishing color shades; the icons also feature a softer look.

Oppo has added over 300 animations to the Color OS 12. The company has said that it has used the "Quantum Animation Engine" to "imitate physical habits of resistance, inertia, and rebound," making interactions with the UI more realistic, intuitive, as well as smoother.

In addition to that, Color OS 12 also brings Omoji, their take on 3D animated emojis. These use Oppo's face capture algorithm to let users create their personalized emoji avatars. Omoji can mimic facial movements and expressions in real-time, just like Apple's Animoji. Users will customize their Omojis by using different parameters such as skin color, hair, eyes, nose, accessories, and more.

In addition to that, with Color OS 12, Oppo has decided to revamp the Smart Sidebar. The new version incorporates new tools. For instance, while browsing for a specific song online, users can open it in the Music Player app. The Smart Sidebar can also help users compare prices while they are shopping online.

Color OS 12 also brings a new PC to connect feature named Cross-Screen Interconnection. It will allow users to operate their phones through their laptops or desktops. It also offers transfer speeds of up to 45Mbps, which means that sending around 500 photos from your phone to your computer can be done in just under a minute. The feature supports most laptops from mainstream companies that have Windows 10 or a higher version installed.

Oppo is also adding all the new Android 12 features to Color OS 12. This means that you will get permission reminders when third-party apps use your mic, location, and camera. You will also get access to the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard, which will allow you to manage and authorize app permissions.

Last but not least, Color OS 12 also comes with a secure photo-sharing feature that can erase sensitive information or data from your original images. The feature also works for sharing videos.

The first phone to run the Color OS 12 will be the Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition. The limited public beta will be released for the Find X3 series and the OnePlus 9 series in Chian in October. The update is also going to release for the Find X2 series and Reno 6 in November. For Reno 5 series, and for K9, A95, A93, Ace2 series, and the OnePlus 8 series in December.