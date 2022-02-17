iPhone 14 Pro to Feature The Same Amount of RAM as Samsung’s Galaxy S22

Apple is still months away from announcing its iPhone 14 lineup and rumors related to the device keep pouring in. According to the latest, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM, putting it in line with the latest Galaxy S22 series. While it is too early to make any conclusions, the additional RAM would allow the device to feature better performance coupled with the A16 Bionic chip. Scroll down to read more details on the subject,

iPhone 14 Pro Models Are Reported to Feature 8GB Of RAM, Same as Samsung's Galaxy S22

The news was shared in a post from "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, suggesting that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM. The post cites supply chain sources, suggesting that the memory components have been confirmed and mass production is accelerating. The source has a mixed track record and it all depends on Apple if it sees to continue with its plans till the launch.

How to Change Color and Size of Mouse Pointer on the Mac

This is not the first time we are hearing details on the iPhone 14's RAM. Jeff Pu claimed last year that Apple will equip the 'Pro' models with 8GB of RAM. At this point, both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models feature 6GB of RAM. However, the same can not be said about the standard models of the iPhone 14. This is because the non-Pro models have always featured less RAM than the Pro models.

If it pans out, the iPhone 14 Pro models will stand alongside the recently announced Galaxy S22 models in terms of RAM. Take note that the iPhone 14 models are still under development and the company could alter the course in the future. So be sure to take the word with a pinch of salt. Despite less RAM, the iPhone 13 still beats Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S22 models.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments below.