Onexplayer Announces The OneXfly Handheld Gaming Console With AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino APU

A few days ago, Onexplayer, the handheld gaming console brand from the manufacturer, One-Netbook, revealed the newest handheld PC gaming console, the OneXfly. The new handheld system is slated to offer the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U "Mendocino" APU, being the first handheld gaming system to shift to the new Ryzen 7000 line of chips.

ONEXPLAYER reveals the OneXfly handheld gaming console, premium cost with new AMD Ryzen 5 7520U "Mendocino" APU

We reviewed the Onexplayer Mini with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU three months ago. After several months of use, the system has shown to be a serious contender in the handheld game system marketplace, offering one of the best experiences compared to Valve's Steam Deck.

Not much is known about the new OneXfly system. The announcement was revealed on the company's Weibo account, but there has not been another reveal on Twitter or their official company website. There is no press kit to follow the reveal on their social media account.

What is known about the new system is that the design is intended to be smaller and more cost-effective for consumers. The new OneXfly offers a six-inch screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The screen size is comparable to Nintendo's Switch handheld but has more processing power than the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U "Mendocino" APU. The Mendocino series of processors from AMD is rumored to be low-powered and considered "entry-level" APUs, meaning that consumers can benefit from the lower cost. However, with lower prices comes less performance, inhibiting the experience of higher-level AAA games.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Mendocino' 6nm CPU Lineup (Official):

CPU Name Process Node Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock Cache iGPU iGPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 6nm 4 / 8 2.8 / 4.3 GHz 6 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 8-15W AMD Ryzen 3 7420U 6nm 4 / 8 TBD 8 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 8-15W AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 6nm 4 / 8 2.4 / 4.1 GHz 8 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 8-15W AMD Athlon Gold 7220U 6nm 2 / 4 2.4 / 3.7 GHz 4 MB? Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) TBD 8-15W

The benefit of the lower price will allow the company to compete with more handheld companies, such as the company above Nintendo, as well as AYANEO with their AIR line of consoles, and the Valve Steam Deck, which has seen an excellent lifespan since its release with plenty of support from AMD and Valve.

No pricing or additional specifications have been released by Onexplayer yet. Still, an exciting addition to the new series is a unique brown colorway that is not seen on most gaming systems. The picture below shows the new faceplate with a corresponding image of a cake sharing the same colors. It is interesting to see even more unique color combinations for newer handhelds, but does it raise the question of who the market is for such an exciting choice?

The new OneXfly system is also rumored to offer RGB behind each thumbstick, the ability to customize the text on the faceplate (with RGB behind the text), and stacked triggers. The stacked design could also mean that the system is thinner and more in line with the Nintendo Switch. The stacked triggers are a specific design that is not widely used, and smaller hands are more challenging to reach for some gamers. However, it does set the system apart from the competition, so we will have to wait for reviews to see how comfortable the control scheme is for gamers.

