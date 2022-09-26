Menu
Company

Onexplayer Announces The OneXfly Handheld Gaming Console With AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino APU

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 26, 2022, 01:56 PM EDT
Onexplayer Announces The OneXfly Handheld Gaming Console With AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino APU 1
Image source: Onexplayer, Jason R. Wilson, Wccftech.

A few days ago, Onexplayer, the handheld gaming console brand from the manufacturer, One-Netbook, revealed the newest handheld PC gaming console, the OneXfly. The new handheld system is slated to offer the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U "Mendocino" APU, being the first handheld gaming system to shift to the new Ryzen 7000 line of chips.

ONEXPLAYER reveals the OneXfly handheld gaming console, premium cost with new AMD Ryzen 5 7520U "Mendocino" APU

We reviewed the Onexplayer Mini with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU three months ago. After several months of use, the system has shown to be a serious contender in the handheld game system marketplace, offering one of the best experiences compared to Valve's Steam Deck.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 7 7700X CPU Review – A New Era of Zen Begins Today!
Onexplayer Announces The OneXfly Handheld Gaming Console With AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino APU 2
Image source: Onexplayer, Jason R. Wilson, Wccftech.

Not much is known about the new OneXfly system. The announcement was revealed on the company's Weibo account, but there has not been another reveal on Twitter or their official company website. There is no press kit to follow the reveal on their social media account.

Onexplayer Announces The OneXfly Handheld Gaming Console With AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino APU 3
Image source: Onexplayer, Jason R. Wilson, Wccftech.

 

What is known about the new system is that the design is intended to be smaller and more cost-effective for consumers. The new OneXfly offers a six-inch screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The screen size is comparable to Nintendo's Switch handheld but has more processing power than the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U "Mendocino" APU. The Mendocino series of processors from AMD is rumored to be low-powered and considered "entry-level" APUs, meaning that consumers can benefit from the lower cost. However, with lower prices comes less performance, inhibiting the experience of higher-level AAA games.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Mendocino' 6nm CPU Lineup (Official):

CPU NameProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase / Boost ClockCacheiGPUiGPU ClockTDP
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U6nm4 / 82.8 / 4.3 GHz6 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD8-15W
AMD Ryzen 3 7420U6nm4 / 8TBD8 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD8-15W
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U6nm4 / 82.4 / 4.1 GHz8 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD8-15W
AMD Athlon Gold 7220U6nm2 / 42.4 / 3.7 GHz4 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD8-15W

The benefit of the lower price will allow the company to compete with more handheld companies, such as the company above Nintendo, as well as AYANEO with their AIR line of consoles, and the Valve Steam Deck, which has seen an excellent lifespan since its release with plenty of support from AMD and Valve.

Image source: Onexplayer, Jason R. Wilson, Wccftech.

No pricing or additional specifications have been released by Onexplayer yet. Still, an exciting addition to the new series is a unique brown colorway that is not seen on most gaming systems. The picture below shows the new faceplate with a corresponding image of a cake sharing the same colors. It is interesting to see even more unique color combinations for newer handhelds, but does it raise the question of who the market is for such an exciting choice?

The new OneXfly system is also rumored to offer RGB behind each thumbstick, the ability to customize the text on the faceplate (with RGB behind the text), and stacked triggers. The stacked design could also mean that the system is thinner and more in line with the Nintendo Switch. The stacked triggers are a specific design that is not widely used, and smaller hands are more challenging to reach for some gamers. However, it does set the system apart from the competition, so we will have to wait for reviews to see how comfortable the control scheme is for gamers.

News Source: Retro Dodo

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order