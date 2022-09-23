ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro is decked with the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and AMD Radeon 680M graphics

One-Netbook introduces the new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro, the next generation of the company's popular Onexplayer Mini handheld PC game system. The new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro now offers the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processer along with the Radeon 680M graphics and LPDDR5

memory, increasing frame rates by an average of 200% while gaming. One-Netbook claims to offer an eleven percent increase in single-core performance and a twenty-eight percent increase in multi-core performance on its newest handheld.

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro: ONEXPLAYER's mini-series rings in a new generation of performance with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

The new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro has added features to bring portable gaming to the

next level. The ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro will incorporate the hall sensor stick instead of the commonly used ALPS joysticks to guard and control drift and dead zone, with a more accurate input detection and shelf life. The new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro also embraces an HD linear motor for the company's latest vibration source located within the handle. The HD linear motor is found to be more silent and responsive and offers a higher braking sensitivity while still offering a longer lifespan.

Image source: One-Netbook

The HD linear motor found on the new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro allows various vibration effects depending on the game's intensity or the current scene. An example is while playing Forza 5, gamers will notice a vibration similar to the impact of a car's tire hitting a bump on a gravel road. Another example of the company is the metallic impact of weapons colliding in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will now be felt with more intensity. Horseshoes hitting the air while riding on a horse and jumping in the air in the popular game Elden Ring will be much more immersive for the player.

One-Netbook has also added more flexibility to the new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro through the company's embedded software. It has 1920 x 1200 HD resolution and a higher pixel density at 323PPi. Users can adjust the TDP, fan speed, or GPU frequency depending on their preferences while playing various games. RGB lights are also added to personalize the users' experience. Lastly, the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro is lighter than its predecessor, weighing only 599g.

Similar to the ONEXPLAYER 7" model, the new Mini Pro will be compatible with ONEXPLAYER's official docking.

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro Spec Highlights:

CPU: AMD Ryzen7 6800U

Graphics: Radeon 680M graphics card

RAM: LPDDR5 (Frequency 6400) 16GB/32GB

Screen: 7-inch full lamination FHD IPS screen, 1920*1200 resolution

Battery: 48Wh, supports ten h local video play, 2.5h full load gaming

Size: 260mm*106mm*23mm

Weight: 599g

USB ports: 2x USB4.0 thunderbolt + 1x USB 3.0

Supports gyroscope, vibrator, RGB LED light, and ONEXPLAYER docking

The ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro by One-Netbook will start pre-orders worldwide on September 21, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. PDT. The base model of ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro will retail for $1,199. But, anyone placing a pre-order for the new system between September 21 to October 7, 2022, with a $50 deposit to get ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro at $919, will receive additional pre-order gifts such as free docking and a protective bag for the new handheld.

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro will open its global pre-order on Sep 21th at 9:00 a.m. PDT on the official online store at https://onexplayerstore.com/. Orders will begin the fulfillment process starting on October 15, 2022.